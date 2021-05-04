Biloxi man arrested after argument leads to shooting, police say

stock photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

Biloxi police have arrested a 26-year-old man on an aggravated assault charge after a shooting on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Lawrence Street about 10:15 a.m., according to a press release.

Once there, a victim said they were shot during an argument and provided a description of a shooting suspect and his vehicle.

Police later stopped a car matching that description and arrested one of its occupants.

Police also found a firearm during the stop before arresting Marc Tyjuan Deloach on a felony charge of aggravated assault with use of deadly weapon.

Deloach was taken to the Harrison County jail and Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set his bond at $100,000.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and was released for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is continuing.