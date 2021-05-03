Shots fired, cars wreck in ‘drug deal gone bad’ in Waveland, police say

A “drug deal gone bad” led to a shooting, vehicle chase and crash on Sunday night in Waveland, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:05 a.m. near Old Spanish Trail and Oxford Place, Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release. People in a silver sedan and an orange pickup truck were reported to be involved.

Witnesses told police they saw the orange truck and silver sedan chasing each other off of Oxford Place toward Old Spanish Trail when gunshots were heard. The witnesses also provided videos of the incident to police.

The officers didn’t find the vehicles when they arrived, he said, but moments later 911 dispatchers advised the two vehicles had crashed into each other at Old Spanish Trail and Turner Street.

The drivers fled the scene but were later arrested.

Dayquan D’Marco Perkins, 21, and Keith Jashawn Cooper, 19, both of Gulfport, were arrested on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

More charges may be filed during the investigation, police said.

“The Waveland Police Department would like to thank the citizens of Waveland and Bay St. Louis for reaching out with private videos of the incident,” Prendergast said in the release. “If you have video or information involving this incident please contact Chief Investigator Eddie Hursey at 228-467-3669 or CRIMESTOPPERS AT 1-877-787-5898.”