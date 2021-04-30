Former Jackson officer sentenced for destroying evidence of relationship with 16-year-old

A former Jackson police officer was sentenced Friday for obstructing a federal investigation into his sexual involvement with a 16-year-old.

Mark Anthony Coleman, 58, served as a police officer and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tom S. Lee to serve 30 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He was convicted of destroying evidence of his involvement with a 16-year old female.

Documents say Coleman attempted to lure a girl he knew was underage through his phone and computer for sexual activities.

Last summer, Coleman was indicted on federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor along with destruction and alteration of records during a federal investigation.

Coleman pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 21, 2020.

The decision was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Mississippi Michelle Sutphin and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.