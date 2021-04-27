Fight in Jackson County jail leaves one in critical condition, another awaiting charges

A fight on Monday in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center sent one man to the hospital in critical condition, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a release on Tuesday.

Ezell said corrections officers responded to the fight in one of the day rooms and found Donald Ratcliff, 47, unconscious.

Ratcliff was treated by medical staff before he was taken to Singing River Hospital.

He is now at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.

Ezell says charges are pending against 27-year-old Christopher Bridge Gholar.

The Mississippi Bureau of investigators and investigators in the sheriff’s department are working together on the investigation.