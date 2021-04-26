Lucedale man in jail after pulling out a gun during a traffic stop, sheriff says

A traffic stop in George County early Sunday morning turned more serious when a passenger, who said he had marijuana, instead pulled a handgun out of his pocket, Sheriff Keith Havard said in a press release.

The George County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a blue Toyota sedan for a tag violation at 1:24 a.m. on Mississippi 63 south, in the Barton community.

Michael Lloyd Rigby, 34, of Lucedale, a passenger in the car, reached in his pocket to get what he told the deputy was a small amount of marijuana.

The police report said Rigby “pulled out a handgun and began resisting the officer and disobeying the officer’s commands.”

Deputies were able to detain Rigby, and they said he continued to resist arrest and was taken to the George County jail.

Rigby was charged with felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting arrest. A justice court judge set bond at $7,500 for resisting arrest and $10,000 on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

He also is being held for an outstanding warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.