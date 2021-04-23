Moss Point motorist shot, injured after truck targeted in drive-by shooting, police say

A 58-year-old motorist was shot and injured in what police described as a suspected retaliatory shooting when his pickup truck was mistaken as one involved in an earlier drive-by shooting.

Moss and Pascagoula police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue at the River Road intersection around 7:40 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of shots fired.

When police got the scene, they found that man’s pickup truck crashed into a private dock south of Jefferson Avenue at River Road. The man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Singing River Hospital for treatment.

The victim and elderly passengers in the truck told police they were headed west on Jefferson Street and turned left onto River Road to head toward Pascagoula when they heard shots being fired.

The driver crashed after he was hit multiple times by gunfire. None of the other passengers sustained injuries, the release said.

Moss and Pascagoula police interviewed witnesses and believe the man’s truck was mistaken for another truck involved in a drive-by shooting earlier Thursday in Pascagoula.

To report information, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-4711 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.