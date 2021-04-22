Argument between co-workers ends in fatal shooting, Jackson County sheriff’s dept. says

An argument between two co-workers ended with a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Vancleave, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Marcia Hill confirmed to the Sun Herald.

The sheriff’s department has arrested Thomas Phillip Pearson II on a murder charge in the incident. He is accused of killing 33-year-old Jeffrey Summerlin of Vancleave.

A call came into the sheriff’s department around 8:30 p.m. saying that one person had been shot at a ranch on Old Fort Bayou Road.

When deputies arrived just before 9 p.m., Summerlin was discovered dead on the scene.

Hill said deputies were told by witnesses that a disagreement that led up to the shooting began hours earlier. Also, deputies were told that alcohol was involved.

Pearson was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. He is being held without bond pending his initial hearing, which is expected on Friday.