Coast woman shared images of child sex abuse on the Dark Web. She’s going to prison.

A Jackson County woman will serve 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of exploitation of a child.

Cora Lee Schaub, 39, was charged with possessing “images of children as young as toddlers, whose sexual abuse had been memorialized and shared among predators on the Dark Web,” said District Attorney Angle Myers McIlrath in a press release Friday.

Schaub will serve 22 years of those years “day for day,” meaning she will be in prison for all of that time.

The Dark Web is a collection of websites that are not indexed by search engines and are highly encrypted, allowing users to remain anonymous.

The press release said that Schaub had been caught because of a “cyber tip” about a chat where people shared images of child sexual abuse and where Schaub shared “fantasies of her participating in the sexual abuse of children with her husband.”

The release said Schaub’s husband, Gary Schaub, was also charged “but committed suicide shortly thereafter.”

Cora Schaub pled guilty to the four counts on Dec. 1, 2020.

Judge Kathy King Jackson handed down the sentence.