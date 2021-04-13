Arrest made in alleged sexual battery of 15-year-old girl

An arrest has been made in the alleged sexual battery of a 15-year-old female after the suspect was apprehended with the help of a Harrison County K9 officer.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, was arrested Saturday on one felony count of sexual battery.

Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Tuesday that deputies responded to a Gulfport address north of I-10 after receiving a report of the assault.

The man, an undocumented resident of Honduras, reportedly approached the victim outside her home and pushed her back into the home, where officials said he sexually assaulted her.

A Harrison County K9 helped locate the man.

He is being held in the Harrison County jail on $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

The Department of Homeland Security has placed an immigration hold on the suspect, who previously entered the United States illegally and was deported back to Honduras in 2016, according to the police report.

The investigation continues and Peterson reported that additional charges may be filed.