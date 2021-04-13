Gulfport man arrested and charged with murder after fleeing to north Mississippi

A 20-year old Gulfport man was arrested and charged with one count of murder Tuesday after fleeing to north Mississippi.

Jacqauez Rashad McCormick, of 28th Street in Gulfport, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force in Jasper County, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday at Legacy Inn, 9265 Canal Road.

Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found a man dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as Jamad Quin, also 20, and also of Gulfport.

Investigators said McCormick fled the scene in an attempt to escape arrest and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

McCormick is being held in the Jasper County jail on $1 million bond and is awaiting transport to the Harrison County prison.