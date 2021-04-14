Man ‘raged’ over child sex abuse claims before killing MS Coast deputy, investigator says

A man who shot and killed a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy went into a rage after his brother told him he had been reported to state Child Protective Services for molesting a teenage girl in the family.

Once Joseph Michael Rohrbacker learned the news, Hancock County Investigator Aric Latschar said, he started cussing, kicking, screaming and punching the seat in a car he was in. Rohrbacker, 30, had accompanied his wife, Shannon, to take the minor girl and her two siblings to school.

Once he returned to the couple’s home on Earl C. Ladner Road, Rohrbacker’s rage continued.

That and other details came out Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for Rohrbacker in Hancock County Justice Court on three counts each of touching of a child for lustful purposes and contributing to the delinquency of a child and one count each of aggravated animal cruelty and intimidating a witness.

Prosecutor Olden Anderson asked the judge to temporarily hold off on prosecuting two charges — one for aggravated animal cruelty and one for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child — pending further investigation. The prosecutors want to protect the minor children from having to testify at this point in the case.

Justice Court Judge Eric. C. Moran found enough evidence in the case to bound it over to a Hancock County grand jury for possible indictment.

School reported suspected child sex crime

In court testimony, Latschar outlined the allegations against Rohrbacker, and talked about how a forensic evaluation with the teen girl happened before any charges were filed.

In the forensic interview, it was determined that Rohrbacker allegedly molested the minor child in December and January, with the last alleged incident occurring Jan. 31.

All of the charges filed in addition to the capital offense are linked to the events leading up to killing of Lt. Michael Boutte.

Boutte was the first of two deputies to respond to a 911 call at Rohrbacker’s home the afternoon of Feb. 1. Rohrbacker fatally shot Boutte before he ever stepped out of his police car. A second deputy shot and injured Rohrbacker in an exchange of gunfire.

Rohrbacker is being held without bond on a capital murder charge.

The allegations of child sex crimes surfaced, the investigator said Wednesday, after a school employee reported their suspicions about child molestation involving a minor girl to CPS.

The last alleged sexual encounter Rohrbacker had with the girl allegedly occurred the night before Rohrbacker is accused of killing Boutte.

Latschar was set to attend a forensic interview with the teen girl the same day of the shooting.

The meeting didn’t happen because Rohrbacker became enraged, something his wife referred to as a “mental meltdown” that was so severe that no one in the family could calm him down.

She attributed his condition to mental health issues and said he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

In the moments that followed, Rohrbacker grabbed his wife’s dog, Scrappy, and cut the dog’s throat in front of the three children.

MBI Master Sgt. Jason Gazzo said a call came in to report to the home around 1 p.m. Feb. 1 due to either a welfare check or suicidal threat.

Rohrbacker told authorities he just started firing random shots from a 12-gauge shotgun because he was trying to cause a suicide by cop to end his life.

Instead, the buckshot from the shotgun hit Boutte twice, killing him.

Rohrbacker mostly sat silent Wednesday, but did speak to his attorney on several occasions during the court appearance. Some of Rohrbacker’s family, including his wife, attended the hearing.

The family did not wish to comment, but Shannon Rohrbacker said she was praying and trying to get through all that has happened since the day of the deputy’s killing.