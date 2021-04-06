Suspect in Moss Point New Year’s Eve killing is now a most wanted fugitive in Mississippi

A man wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old on New Year’s Eve in Moss Point is now one of Mississippi’s most wanted fugitives.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Chase Elkins said an arrest warrant on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault was issued in January for Nathan Ramon DuBose Jr. in the killing of Javantavous Davison.

DuBose is wanted by Moss Point police, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and U.S. Marshals, Elkins said in a press release. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Elkins said Davison was killed and another passenger was injured after DuBose allegedly shot into a vehicle they were in on Dec. 31, 2020.

DuBose goes by nicknames “Lil Nate” or “Kreole Nate” and marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information directly leading to DuBose’s arrest.

Anyone with information on DuBose should contact the U.S. Marshals Communications Center at 1-877-926-8332, or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. Tips can also be reported to Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-888-827-4637, or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1723.