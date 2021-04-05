‘No criminal conduct’ by Gulfport officer who shot GA man in his car, grand jury says

A Harrison County grand jury on Thursday found no “criminal conduct” by the Gulfport police officer who shot and killed a Georgia man in his car in February 2020.

The Gulfport Police Department on Monday issued a press release announcing the grand jury ruling, but did not say what the grand jury had decided. They also referred all questions to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is in charge of all shootings involving law enforcement officers.

Leonard Parker Jr., 53, of Covington, Georgia, was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, the county Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald at the time. Gulfport released some details to the public later that day.

Detective Jason DuCré, department spokesman, had said multiple 911 calls were made from a home on 25th Street.

As an officer walked toward the home, DuCré said, a car leaving the scene began to drive toward the officer, who fired his weapon, killing the driver.

Parker was pronounced dead on scene, Switzer told the Sun Herald.

The officer was never identified.

For at least 25 years, no grand jury on the Coast has ever indicted an officer for wrongdoing after shooting someone, the Sun Herald has previously reported.