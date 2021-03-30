2 Mississippi Coast men arrested in unrelated sexual assaults of minors

Two Mississippi Coast law enforcement agencies on Tuesday announced unrelated arrests of two men in sexual assaults of minors.

A 25-year-old Biloxi man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and the sexual battery of a person under the age of 15, the Biloxi Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.

Calvin Jacquarious Williams was arrested Monday after a complaint that he took a juvenile from a school to his residence. Williams allegedly had a sexual encounter with the juvenile at the residence and refused to allow the juvenile to leave on March 1, police say.

The investigation into the incident, which allegedly took place near the 200 block of Stennis Ave. in Biloxi, is still ongoing.

Williams was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $200,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

George County man arrested in alleged sexual assault

In an unrelated arrested, a George County man was arrested Monday night on two felony charges of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Lloyd Edward Spicer Jr., 38, was booked into the George County Correctional Facility and is in custody as he awaits his first appearance before a George County Justice Court judge.

The George County Sheriff’s Office responded Monday night to the report of a possible sexual assault of a child in the Buzzard Roost community.

After further investigation, Spicer was taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident, should contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.