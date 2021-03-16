Man accused in Hancock County deputy’s killing arrested on capital murder charge

A Hancock County man accused in the shooting death of sheriff’s deputy Lt. Michael Boutte has been arrested on a capital murder charge, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

Joseph Michael Rohrbacker, 30, was picked up with assistance from Louisiana State Police on Tuesday. He is being held at the Harrison County jail.

Capital murder is murder committed during the commission of another felony crime. However, a capital murder charge automatically applies when a law enforcement officer is killed.

Rohrbacker is accused in the Feb. 1 shooting death of Boutte after he responded to a 911 call about a suicide threat at a home on Earl C. Ladner Road in the Necaise community.

Rohrbacker’s wife, Shannon Rohrbacker, said he had a “mental meltdown” and she called for help when no one could calm him down. She made the call after Rohrbacker cut her dog’s throat.

Boutte was shot as soon as he stepped out of his patrol car. A second deputy arrived minutes later and, in an exchange of gunfire, shot and injured Rohrbacker.

Shannon Rohrbacker blames her husband’s action on his mental illness and said he couldn’t afford to pay for the treatment he needed to get better. She said he suffers from bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

MBI is heading up the investigation.

The capital offense carries a maximum sentence of life without parole or death by lethal injection.

When someone is charged with a capital offense, they are not entitled to bond under Mississippi law.