3 from Houston arrested in Gulfport with over 1,000 Oxycodone pills, sheriff says

police lights at night Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested three Houston, Texas, residents Monday on felony charges of trafficking a controlled substance after over 1,000 Oxycodone pills were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, Sheriff Troy Peterson said Thursday.

Thirty-eight-year-old

Marquiz Boozer, 38, Marcus Fowler, 43, and Gallan Mass, 36, have been charged after authorities stopped their vehicle Monday on Interstate 10 in Gulfport.

They are suspected to be involved in more than 10 pharmacy burglaries that have taken place in three states, spreading from Georgia to central Mississippi, the sheriff said.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the Oxycodone pills, which police believe were taken during the burglaries.

Law enforcement also found in the car clothing and tools that were seen on surveillance video during the burglaries, the sheriff said.

The three suspects have also been charged with multiple counts of commercial burglary in Newman, Georgia.

Boozer, Fowler and Mass are being held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano. They are not bondable because of holds from other jurisdictions.

Fowler also has been listed as an armed and dangerous fugitive in Texas for aggravated assault and probation violation.