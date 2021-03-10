14-year-old girl arrested after Ocean Springs man found shot to death, officials say

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting death of an Ocean Springs man that resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old girl on a manslaughter charge, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

The body of Mickell Gordon, 19, was found in the street at the intersection of Center and Spruce streets in Gulf Park Estates in the early-morning hours Wednesday, Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the homicide scene after receiving a call at 2:07 a.m.

Gordon had been shot, the coroner said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is pending.

After deputies got the scene, they interviewed three witnesses, including a 14-year-old girl who authorities arrested in connection with the shooting.

She has been charged as an adult and is being held at the Jackson County jail.