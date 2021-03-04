Gulfport police looking for man driving white hatchback after drive-by shooting

Gulfport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is alleged to have been involved in a Wednesday afternoon drive-by shooting.

Police first responded to the 1200 block of Todd Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a drive-by shooting.

Detectives say they discovered that a man, later identified as Andre Jefferson, discharged a firearm multiple times while riding by in a vehicle.

Jefferson has been charged with five counts of drive-by shooting, and his bond has been set at $500,000.

Gulfport police say Jefferson is a 20-year-old man, standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighing 160 pounds.

Jefferson may be traveling in a white Hyundai hatchback-style vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the location of Jefferson is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.