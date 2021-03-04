Troopers searching for gray truck suspected in fatal hit-and-run in Jackson County

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved a fatal hit-and-run on Feb. 28 in Jackson County.

The incident took place early Sunday morning on Highway 63, in the southbound lanes near Plant Daniel Power Plant.

After state troopers first responded at 6:26 a.m., they discovered a person dead in the median and the vehicle had left the scene.

The suspected vehicle is described as a dark gray 1997-2003 Ford F-150, F-250 or Expedition missing the driver’s side rearview mirror.

If you have any information on the incident, call Mississippi Highway Patrol at 228-396-7400 or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.