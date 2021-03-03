Two people found shot dead inside Gulfport house, police say

Gulfport police officers were responding to a call about a shooting Wednesday afternoon when they found two bodies inside a home.

Before entering the house in the 3700 block of 19th Street, west of downtown and U.S. 49 and near the Seabee base, officers attempted to contact any residents inside but got no response, a department news release said.

“Officers then forced entry into the residence and located two suspects that were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

Both of the deceased were identified, but their names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. The Sun Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.

The police department asked that anyone with information about the deaths call officers at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.