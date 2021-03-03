Crime

Two people found shot dead inside Gulfport house, police say

By Sun Herald

Gulfport

Gulfport police officers were responding to a call about a shooting Wednesday afternoon when they found two bodies inside a home.

Before entering the house in the 3700 block of 19th Street, west of downtown and U.S. 49 and near the Seabee base, officers attempted to contact any residents inside but got no response, a department news release said.

“Officers then forced entry into the residence and located two suspects that were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

Both of the deceased were identified, but their names are being withheld pending notification of relatives. The Sun Herald will update this story when more information becomes available.

The police department asked that anyone with information about the deaths call officers at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Profile Image of Anita Lee
Anita Lee
Mississippi native Anita Lee graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and previously worked at the Jackson Daily News and Virginian-Pilot, joining the Sun Herald in 1987. She specializes in in-depth coverage of government, public corruption, transparency and courts. She has won state, regional and national journalism awards, most notably contributing to Hurricane Katrina coverage awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service