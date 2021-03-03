Waveland teen’s shooting death under investigation. Was it an accident?

The Waveland Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old male on Saturday.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was a passenger in the back seat of a Dodge Ram also occupied by three adults. An adult male in the back seat said a handgun accidentally went off as he was removing it from its holster.

“He advised that he was clearing the weapon and his hand slipped and the gun went off,” a news release from Chief Mike Prendergast said.

Prendergast said that Waveland officers were dispatched to the scene Saturday morning. The juvenile died hours later at a New Orleans hospital, the chief said.

The accident remains under investigation.