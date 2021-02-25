Gulfport man charged with running over Biloxi police officer’s foot during arrest

A Gulfport man has been arrested on a charge of simple assault on a Biloxi police officer after allegedly attempting to flee during an arrest on Wednesday.

Biloxi police attempted to arrest Eric Finnell Hardy, 52, Wednesday after they responded the report of shoplifting.

During the arrest, Hardy allegedly assaulted a police officer while attempting to get away.

The officer’s ankle and foot were caught under Hardy’s vehicle as he tried to drive away.

Injuries to the police officer were considered minor. He was treated and released that day, said Capt. Brian Dykes, a public information officer for Biloxi police.

Hardy was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held on a $50,000 bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Biloxi police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the BPD Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi police dispatch at 228-392-0641 or anonymously contact Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips can also be submitted at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.