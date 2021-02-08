Crime

Gulfport police investigating Sunday night shooting off of Tegarden Road

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Officers responded at 11:35 p.m. to a call at the 100 block of Tegarden Road and found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
