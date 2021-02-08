Crime
Gulfport police investigating Sunday night shooting off of Tegarden Road
Gulfport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night.
Officers responded at 11:35 p.m. to a call at the 100 block of Tegarden Road and found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any other details about the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
