Gulfport police investigating Sunday night shooting off of Tegarden Road

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night.

Officers responded at 11:35 p.m. to a call at the 100 block of Tegarden Road and found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

