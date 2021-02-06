Homeless man looking for partner pours gas on house, sets yard on fire, police say

A homeless man looking for his wife or girlfriend poured gasoline on the front door of an Ocean Springs home occupied by a couple he did not know, then set the grass in their front yard on fire, police said.

Ocean Springs police arrested Patrick Cobb, 35, on a charge of fourth-degree arson, Capt. Ryan LeMaire said.

LeMaire said police responded to a 911 call just after midnight Friday at a house on Bowen Avenue, where a Ring app alerted the home’s occupants to an intrusion.

LeMaire said the department retrieved the Ring video, which was also circulating on the Ring website, as evidence. The video shows Cobb pouring gasoline on the front door, LeMaire said, but he did not attempt to set the house on fire.

The city has dealt with a homeless population for about a decade, said LeMaire, a 20-year veteran of the department.

“This is rare,” he said. “We rarely have any issues with the homeless population. You have your typical loitering, but not to this level.”

If convicted of the felony, Cobb faces a sentence of at least one year, and up to two years, in prison, along with a fine of up to $1,000. He was being held Saturday in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 bond.