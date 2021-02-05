MS Coast woman arrested after 8-year-old hit by car at bus stop

stock photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

The driver who hit and injured an 8-year-old child getting off a school bus has been arrested on a misdemeanor offense accusing her of failing to stop for the bus, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jolie Bor, of Vancleave, was arrested on a charge of overtaking a school bus

The sheriff’s office said the child suffered a broken arm and leg when the car hit her Thursday morning near a Vancleave bus stop.

The incident happened about 6:25 a.m. on Jim Ramsey Road while the bus was stopped.

The driver wasn’t injured.

The arrest followed an investigation into the accident, the sheriff’s office said.

In Mississippi, state law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feel away from a school bus when it is loading or unloading students.

The law prohibits motorists from driving on until the student or students have crossed the street or are have passed through a school crossing only after the flashing red lights and stop sign on the buss is no longer activated.

A first-offense violation carries a fine of up to $750 and imprisonment of not more than a year. A second and subsequent offense within a five-year period could result in a driver facing fines of up to $1,500 and or imprisonment of not more than a year and suspended driving privileges for 90 days.

A driver charged with a felony offense in the case of crash that results in serious injuries to a child could a face up to 20 years in prison for the crime.