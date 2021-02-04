Coast man gets life sentence in molestation of 6-year-old in Gulfport

A 37-year-old man was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life Wednesday in a Gulfport case of unlawful touching of a child for lustful purposes following a two-day trial at the Harrison County Courthouse, District Attorney Crosby Parker announced Thursday.

Trabis Bailey was convicted after the jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching a verdict.

An investigation began when the victim’s mother reported the assault to the Gulfport Police Department on the day after Christmas 2018.

The victim was 6 years old at the time of the molestation, which took place at a house on 47th Avenue in Gulfport.

Police discovered during their investigation that Bailey had previously been convicted and served jail time for the molestation of another child back nearly two decades ago.

The child victim and previous victim, now in her 20s, testified during this week’s trial.

“It was emotionally difficult for the (child) victim to testify in court,” Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker said in a statement. “She showed a great deal of bravery, and we are glad that she does not have to be afraid anymore.”

Baker prosecuted the case along with Jasmine Magee.

Bailey testified in his defense, attempting to discount not only the current molestation charge, but also the previous conviction.

However, Bailey admitted during cross examination that it was his voice on a recording where he made statements confessing to parts of the molestation.

Since Bailey had two prior felony convictions, one in 2003 for the sexual battery of a child and one in 2017 for receiving stolen property, Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Bourgeois sentenced Bailey to life in prison as a habitual offender.