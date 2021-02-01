Hancock County deputy shot and airlifted to New Orleans, sheriff says

Hancock County deputies were responding to a reported suicide attempt Monday afternoon when one of the officers was shot, Sheriff Ricky Adam said Monday afternoon.

Adam said the incident happened off Caesar Necaise Road, northeast of Picayune in Hancock County.

The suspect apparently stepped out of the house and shot the deputy while he was trying to get out of the vehicle to respond to the call, Adam said.

The back-up officer arrived soon after, and the suspect also fired at him, Adam said. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect, he said.

The deputy was taken by helicopter to a New Orleans hospital, and is in critical condition.

The suspect also was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 228-466-6900.

