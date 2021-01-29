Gulfport man pleads guilty in assault that left woman with broken bones

A woman had multiple broken bones when she escaped from a Harrison County home and called 911 on a neighbor’s phone, the district attorney said in a news release, and the man accused of assaulting her has been sentenced to prison.

District Attorney W. Crosby Parker said Friday that Scott Edward Heavner, 34, of Gulfport, pleaded guilty this week to felony domestic violence aggravated assault in the incident that happened Sept. 22, 2019.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 911 call and found the victim had injuries, including broken bones to her face, which later required surgery.

The victim told deputies Heavner had been drinking, became upset, and hit her multiple times with a closed fist. He also destroyed her cellphone and wouldn’t let her leave, Parker said in the release.

She ultimately was able to escape and get help.

“There are times when victims of domestic violence are afraid to come forward,” Parker said. “I commend the victim for calling 911 and for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s quick response. These actions help to ensure this defendant would be held accountable.”

Harrison County Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Heavner to 15 years, with 8 years suspended, leaving 7 years to serve in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, followed by three years post release supervision.