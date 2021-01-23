Ocean Springs man arrested on DUI death charge in fatal crash, police say

An Ocean Springs man is accused being impaired when he allegedly caused a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured, Biloxi police said in a release.

David Thomas Pelkey, 28, was arrested Saturday on one count each of DUI causing death and DUI causing serious injuries, the press release said.

The crash happened Saturday in Biloxi on Interstate 10 near the 41 mile marker, the release said.

Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Pelkey’s bond at a total of $500,000.