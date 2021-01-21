Man convicted of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in Gulfport

A man has been convicted in the sexual battery of a child following a trial that lasted two days at the Harrison County courthouse, District Attorney Crosby Parker announced on Thursday.

Clyde Fitzgerald Blocton, 33, is facing a sentence of 20 years to life. The jury deliberated for about 4 hours before reaching a verdict.

A complaint was originally filed in June 2018, when Blocton lived in the same Gulfport residence as the child.

The child was 5 years old when the assaults took place.

“He would wake me up and bring me to the living room,” the child, now 8, told the jury, according to a release by the district attorney.

The child’s foster mother testified that the child broke down crying and told her about the assaults a few days after being placed in her custody.

A forensic interview with the child was conducted by the Gulfport Police Department, and it was played for the jury.

The defense claimed that the child had trouble focusing during the interview, but the forensic interviewer testified that the child’s responses were to be expected of a child her age.

The defense also argued that the child was upset about not being allowed to stay up late watching movies.

“The child’s testimony was always consistent about what the defendant did to her. She was consistent with her foster mother, with law enforcement, and the forensic interviewer,” said Assistant District Attorney Patti Simpson, who tried the case.

Blocton’s sentencing is set for Jan. 28.