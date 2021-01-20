Gulfport man now faces homicide charge after father dies of stab wounds

stock photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

John William Anderson has been arrested on a homicide charge by Gulfport police in the death of his father, Thomas Anderson, 62.

Gulfport police responded to a stabbing at the 2400 block of Demaret Drive at approximately 12:45 p.m. Jan. 12.

They found the victim lying in the street with multiple stab wounds, Det. Jason DuCré said in a press release.

John William Anderson, 36, initially fled the scene but returned a short time later and was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Thomas Anderson was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. After stabilizing there, he was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday night, Switzer said.

On Wednesday, Gulfport police announced the charge had been upgraded to homicide.

Gulfport police public information officer Det. Jason DuCré confirmed that John William Anderson is Thomas Anderson’s son.

Anderson’s bond has been set at $1 million, according to a press release by the Gulfport Police Department.