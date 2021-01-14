Gulfport police search for suspect who burglarized 4 Sonic Drive-Ins in one day

Gulfport police are looking to identify a man who burglarized four Sonic locations in Gulfport on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport police are looking for a man who burglarized four Sonic Drive-In locations in Gulfport on Wednesday.

Police first responded to a report of a burglary at the Sonic location at 532 Courthouse Road.

Officers then discovered that burglaries had occurred at three other Sonic locations in the city.

Video surveillance of the businesses shows that the suspect shattered the front doors to enter and stole money while inside.

The man was seen driving a black Dodge Ram 1500 with a broken fog light on the passenger side.

Gulfport police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.