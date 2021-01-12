Crimestoppers official accused of embezzling over $52,000 in South Mississippi

A former board member and officer with Pearl River County Crimestoppers has been arrested by special agents from the state auditor’s office after she was indicted for embezzlement.

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White alleges McBride used her position as secretary and treasurer to embezzle over $52,000 from the Pearl River County Crimestoppers from January 2014 to April 2019.

If convicted, McBride faces up to 25 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. Her bond has been set at $20,000.

A demand letter for $82,416.37 was issued to Michelle McBride at the time of her arrest.

Investigators believe McBride used a Crimestoppers debit card for “personal rodeo expenses” and transferred funds to fraudulent nonprofit accounts that she owned.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation, and she surrendered to special agents at the sheriff’s office.

McBride will remain liable for the full amount of the demand letter in addition to facing embezzlement charges, White said in a statement.