Suspect sought in MS Coast bank robbery

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Friday at Singing River Federal Credit Union in Moss Point, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

The suspect entered the Mississippi 63 credit union before 4 p.m., threatened a bank teller and demanded cash before he fled the scene.

The suspect was not armed, Ezell said.

Moss Point police are heading up the investigation, but Police Chief Brandon Ashley is not answering calls.

The suspect was wearing a mask and flannel shirt.

The man is believed to have fled the bank in a white vehicle, possibly a sedan, with an Alabama license plate. The car was last seen on Interstate 10 in Jackson County.

To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.