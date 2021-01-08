Biloxi police search for suspect in New Year’s Eve assault, robbery of elderly man after crash

Biloxi police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the New Year’s Eve assault on an elderly man after he got into a wreck.

Police said a man attacked and robbed the elderly man after a crash at the intersection of Lee and Division streets.

The suspect is described as a tall and slim Asian man in his 20s who fled the scene in what was believed to be a dark-colored sedan, a Biloxi police press release said.

After the investigation began, the release said, police learned the suspect may have dropped an identification card at the scene that was never turned in to Biloxi police.

In addition, someone at the scene is believed to have filmed the attack.

To report information, call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6118 or 228-392-0641 or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Tips can also be made by emailing ciu@biloxi.ms.us or by logging on to mscoastcrimestoppers.com.