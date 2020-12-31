Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Six arrested after a teenager was shot in the head in Jackson County

Six Jackson County residents, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in the Dec. 21 shooting of a 17-year-old in Vancleave.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a statement the incident in the early morning hours of Dec. 21 was drug-related. The shooting took place on Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave.

The victim was shot in the head and treated at a hospital in Mobile, according to the sheriff’s department.

All six suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult.

They are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with bond set at $500,000 for each.

Those charged in the shooting are:

Dequantae Gillett, 20, of Moss Point

Tykell Hollins, 18, of Moss Point

Derrell Lett, 18, of Gautier

Xavier Mitchell, 19, of Moss Point

Trevor Barron, 18, of Moss Point

Davionne Barnes, 16, of Moss Point

Profile Image of Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee
Patrick Magee is a sports writer who has covered South Mississippi for much of the last two decades. From Southern Miss to high schools, he stays on top of it all.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service