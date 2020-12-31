Crime
Six arrested after a teenager was shot in the head in Jackson County
Six Jackson County residents, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in the Dec. 21 shooting of a 17-year-old in Vancleave.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a statement the incident in the early morning hours of Dec. 21 was drug-related. The shooting took place on Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave.
The victim was shot in the head and treated at a hospital in Mobile, according to the sheriff’s department.
All six suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult.
They are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with bond set at $500,000 for each.
Those charged in the shooting are:
▪ Dequantae Gillett, 20, of Moss Point
▪ Tykell Hollins, 18, of Moss Point
▪ Derrell Lett, 18, of Gautier
▪ Xavier Mitchell, 19, of Moss Point
▪ Trevor Barron, 18, of Moss Point
▪ Davionne Barnes, 16, of Moss Point
