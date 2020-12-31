Gulfport rapper will miss New Year’s performance at off-road park after drug bust

Gulfport entertainer Jerome “Jay Jefe” Edwards is going to miss his scheduled New Year’s performance at Red Creek Off Road because a judge has denied him bond on federal drug-trafficking and gun charges.

Edwards’ attorney, Jim Davis, appealed to a federal judge to release Edwards on bond so he could perform at the two-day event beginning Jan. 1 at the ATV recreation park on Vestry Road in Perkinston.

He had been arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, and aiding and abetting.

His attorney argued Edwards was not a flight risk because he is a life-long resident of Gulfport with relatives in South Mississippi and had no prior felony convictions.

In addition, Davis said, Edwards stood to make $10,000 for his upcoming performance and his client would turn in his passport and abide any other conditions the court deemed appropriate for his release.

Judge John Gargiulo denied the bond Wednesday, noting Edwards had a history of drug abuse, was facing a lengthy prison sentence, and had an assortment of high-powered weapons and at least 1,000 rounds of ammunition at his home or recording studio along with the drugs.

Authorities seize cash, drugs and guns

Authorities began investigating Edwards in November based on tips about him allegedly dealing drugs and having drugs shipped to him at his recording studio on Highway 53.

The agents followed Edwards and did surveillance at his home in Gulfport and at his recording studio before taking him into custody on Dec. 9.

He was picked up in a traffic stop and found with a package that contained high-grade marijuana that had been delivered to his recording studio.

He drove up to the studio, the complaint said, in a silver Ford Mustang convertible, picked up the package and threw it in the trunk of his car.

Afterward, authorities pulled him over, searched his car, and seized the drugs along with a 9 mm pistol and cash.

28 pounds of pot

Edwards lived at a North Gulfport home he shared with his girlfriend, Michelle Orpia, and a 10-year-old girl.

Orpia faces the same charges as Edwards. She told authorities she saw him conducting drug transactions at their home and that both of them had been relying on drug sales as their primary source of income since their car business closed.

At the home, agents seized more marijuana and high-powered semi-automatic weapons and 150 packages of edible marijuana candies.

In all, the charging document says, drug agents seized 28 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 15 pounds of edible candies that contained THC.

Edwards told authorities he paid $8,500 for the marijuana delivery made the day of his arrest.

Orpia is out of jail on a $25,000 bond pending grand jury action in the case.