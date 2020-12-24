Gulfport police investigating Christmas Eve homicide

Gulfport police are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide.

Police say they were called to the 11000 block of Hillcrest Road a little before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police found a person with a stab wound. The victim died at the scene.

Police said via a press release they are treating the incident as a homicide.

Further details were not available Thursday night. An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information should call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.