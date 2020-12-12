Crime
Convicted felon on loose after accidental release; sheriff asks for help finding him
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted felon mistakenly released Friday from the Adult Detention Center.
A clerical error led to the release of Javon Montreal King, 21, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
King faces multiple felony charges: shooting into a dwelling, two counts of possession of stolen firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Moss Point police arrested King on Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Comments