Crime

Convicted felon on loose after accidental release; sheriff asks for help finding him

By Sun Herald

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted felon mistakenly released Friday from the Adult Detention Center.

A clerical error led to the release of Javon Montreal King, 21, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

King faces multiple felony charges: shooting into a dwelling, two counts of possession of stolen firearms and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moss Point police arrested King on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

