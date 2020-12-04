The unsolved murder of Baby Jane haunted a MS Coast community. Now, we know her name

After nearly 38 years, the murder of a 2-year-old girl authorities affectionately called Baby Jane has led to the identity of the child and a possible suspect in her murder.

The little girl with blonde hair that a Jackson County deputy found on the bank of the Escatawpa River on Dec. 5, 1982, was identified through DNA evidence as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell announced during a press conference Friday.

Her mother, Gwendolyn Mae Clemons Henrich, a 23-year-old Joplin, Missouri, resident, left her family home on Thanksgiving 1982 along with her daughter and a boyfriend.

The mother, Ezell said, told family they planned to start a new life in Florida, but something happened along the way that ended in Alisha’s death.

Her mother hasn’t been heard from since, but authorities are asking anyone who knows of any unidentified body that matches the mother’s description to report it to authorities.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The boyfriend, who was not named, is a suspect in the baby’s killing.

For years, those in the Mississippi Coastal community referred to the baby found murdered that day as Baby Jane and previously as a Delta Dawn.

According to the National Center for Missing and Unidentified Person System, Gwendolyn Heinrich last had contact with someone in Missouri on Nov. 24, 1982.

Her last sighting was believed to be on Interstate 10 overlooking the Pascagoula River on Dec. 3, 1982, when someone reported seeing a woman walking along the interstate clutching something in her arms.

The sheriff’s office had tried for years to find the identity of Baby Jane and her killer.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Sheriff’s investigator Hope Thornton is credited with working non-stop on the case to help reach some resolution for all those affected by the killing.

The break came in the case when the Sheriff’s Office got the information they needed to identify the child and her mother with the aid of Othram Inc., a Houston-based company specializing in state-of-the art DNA technology.

Orthrom was able to determine the baby’s lineage through extensive DNA testing and tracked down the child’s aunt and others relatives which ultimately helped Jackson County investigators solve the case.

Investigators traveled out of state to meet with the mother’s family, something an agent with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force described as an emotional meeting.

“They were still under the assumption that Alisha was alive and living somewhere but they were very thankful that after 38 years, the case was still being investigated,” FBI agent Joe Bingham said.

Missing child found dead

A truck driver called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 5, 1982, to report seeing a body floating face down off Interstate 10 in the Pascagoula River. The man told authorities the body appeared to be that of a woman, now believed to be Clemons, who was dressed in a checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Former sheriff’s deputy Paul Murphy got the call and went to the area the driver mentioned, but found no body.

Murphy continued his search, stopping at a nearby bridge overlooking Dog River when he saw the baby’s body still clad in a pink-and-white checkered dress and a diaper.

Her death was ruled a drowning, but authorities also couldn’t rule out strangulation.

Though authorities dredged the Pascagoula River to find Gwendolyn Henrich’s body, it was never found. Authorities believe there is a possibility the body was Henrich, but it never surfaced because it either got caught on something on the bottom of the river or the tides swept it away.

Just two days before a deputy found little Alisha, someone called the sheriff’s office to report seeing a woman walking along I-10 clutching something in her arms.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the woman they saw was actually Gwendolyn Henrich.

Baby laid to rest in Jackson County

Not long after authorities found Baby Jane, former Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Virgil Moore and his wife asked to adopt the baby to give her a proper Christian burial since no one had claimed her body.

Moore, former deputy Paul Murphy, Investigator Hope Thornton and Capt. Randy Muffley worked for years to try to solve the case.

But that day finally came Friday.

That’s good news to the deputies who wanted to solve the murder that had haunted this Mississippi Coast community for nearly four decades.

The baby is laid to rest at Jackson County Memorial Park.