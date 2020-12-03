It’s ‘porch pirate’ season. Gulfport police are warning residents after packages stolen

Gulfport police are warning residents that “porch pirate” season is upon us as many homes are getting packages delivered for the holidays.

Police are looking for a bearded man caught on a surveillance camera, allegedly stealing packages from the front doors of two houses in the College Park area.

One victim described the suspect getting into a small silver sports SUV.

Gulfport police remind the public to follow these tips to avoid having packages taken during the holiday season:

▪ Have your package delivered to your work.

▪ Have your package delivered to the home of a relative or friend that you know will be home.

▪ Have your package held at your local post office for pickup.

▪ Request that your package has signature confirmation upon delivery.

▪ Ask your carrier to place the package in an area out of plain view.

Anyone with information on the robberies can contact Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

