Crime
Victims identified in Saturday’s double homicide in Gulfport
Gulfport Police thought they were responding to an accident early Saturday morning, but instead found two bodies inside a vehicle.
The men have been identified as Rashaud Fairley, 22, and Charles Johnson, 34, both of Gulfport. Harrison County Deptuy Coroner Whitney Valles said the men were pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds.
Police arrived on the scene at 5:12 a.m. at the 1700 block of Westward Drive. Two men were inside the vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds in what police said is a double homicide.
The area is near Milner Stadium and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
