Crime
15-year-old in Ocean Springs charged as adult in a shooting that injured another teen
A 15-year-old from Ocean Springs has been charged as an adult in a St. Martin shooting that injured a 17-year-old.
Morgan Lee Beaugez of Ocean Springs is charged with aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon to produce death or serious bodily harm, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell announced on Wednesday.
The alleged shooting took place on Nov. 22, when the 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet and taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ezell said that there appears to have been an ongoing fight between a group of teenagers in the area where the shooting took place.
The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests may be made, Ezell said.
Beaugez was released on a $100,000 bond.
