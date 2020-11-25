15-year-old in Ocean Springs charged as adult in a shooting that injured another teen

A woman died Thursday after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to help a stranded motorist. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 15-year-old from Ocean Springs has been charged as an adult in a St. Martin shooting that injured a 17-year-old.

Morgan Lee Beaugez of Ocean Springs is charged with aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon to produce death or serious bodily harm, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell announced on Wednesday.

The alleged shooting took place on Nov. 22, when the 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet and taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ezell said that there appears to have been an ongoing fight between a group of teenagers in the area where the shooting took place.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests may be made, Ezell said.

Beaugez was released on a $100,000 bond.