Coast man arrested on DUI death charge after fatal wreck on Biloxi bridge, cops say

An Ocean Springs man was arrested Tuesday night and charged in the death of a motorcycle driver in a wreck on the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Michael Blaise Leggett, 36, of Ocean Springs was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI causing death.

The city of Biloxi sent notice at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday that the eastbound lanes were closed to traffic because of a wreck.

Biloxi police said the person driving the motorcycle died from injuries in the crash.

Evidence collected and statements obtained at the scene helped identify Leggett as the driver of the vehicle, police said.

He was taken to the Harrison County jail and Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond at $300,000.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.