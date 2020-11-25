Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Coast man arrested on DUI death charge after fatal wreck on Biloxi bridge, cops say

An Ocean Springs man was arrested Tuesday night and charged in the death of a motorcycle driver in a wreck on the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

Michael Blaise Leggett, 36, of Ocean Springs was arrested on a charge of aggravated DUI causing death.

The city of Biloxi sent notice at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday that the eastbound lanes were closed to traffic because of a wreck.

Biloxi police said the person driving the motorcycle died from injuries in the crash.

Evidence collected and statements obtained at the scene helped identify Leggett as the driver of the vehicle, police said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He was taken to the Harrison County jail and Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond at $300,000.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service