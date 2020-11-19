Mississippi health dept. shuts down daycare after 8-month-old baby dies

The Mississippi Department of Health has served an emergency order immediately suspending operations at Mother Goose DayCare in Oxford after the death of an 8-month-old baby there.

“The facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for” by those at the business, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a release Thursday.

The daycare, first licensed in 1999, had not been cited or penalized by MSDH since its opening and had passed its most recent inspection in October pending the release of certain documents to Health Department officials.

The Oxford Police Department is investigating the baby’s death, and state health officials expect to review a full report of the findings Monday.

So far, no one has been charged in the case.

The daycare is on Galleria Drive in Oxford.

According to ChildCare.US, the daycare center has a maximum capacity of 142 children and serves children from infancy to the age of 4.

The business is a participant in the state’s subsidized child care program.