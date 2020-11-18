Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Gulfport police ask for public’s help in hit-and-run that left man in critical condition

Gulfport police are seeking the public’s help in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition on Nov. 13.

Police say it happened in the area of Georgia Street and Hewes Avenue in Gulfport.

Police received a call at approximately 6:28 p.m and found a male laying on the sidewalk laying face down upon arrival. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

