Gulfport police ask for public’s help in hit-and-run that left man in critical condition

Gulfport police are seeking the public’s help in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition on Nov. 13.

Police say it happened in the area of Georgia Street and Hewes Avenue in Gulfport.

Police received a call at approximately 6:28 p.m and found a male laying on the sidewalk laying face down upon arrival. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.