Crime
Gulfport police ask for public’s help in hit-and-run that left man in critical condition
Gulfport police are seeking the public’s help in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition on Nov. 13.
Police say it happened in the area of Georgia Street and Hewes Avenue in Gulfport.
Police received a call at approximately 6:28 p.m and found a male laying on the sidewalk laying face down upon arrival. The man was taken to a local hospital.
Police do not yet have a description of the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
Comments