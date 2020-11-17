Hancock County prisoner dies of overdose after drugs smuggled into jail, sheriff says

A prisoner at the Hancock County jail died of what authorities are calling a possible heroin overdose, Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a release.

Sean Russell Overal, 33, of Kiln, died Tuesday morning at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Overal is one of three inmates believed to have used the same heroin that another prisoner allegedly hid in his gastrointestinal track to smuggle into the jail.

The name of the inmate who smuggled the drugs inside the jail has not been released.

All three inmates who used the heroin started to experience symptoms of a heroin overdose and suffered from respiratory distress, Adam said.

Jailers were able to resuscitate two of the prisoners, but Overal went into cardiac arrest, was taken to Oschner Medical Center in Hancock County and later transferred to Forrest General in Hattiesburg.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.