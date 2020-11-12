Police arrest two students for bringing a gun to Coast high school

Two juveniles were arrested at D’Iberville High School on Thursday for bringing an unloaded gun to campus, the D’Iberville Police Department said in a press release.

The juveniles were charged with possession of a weapon on school property and released to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.

“School officials at the D’Iberville High School alerted law enforcement after receiving information a student was in possession of a weapon on campus,” the press release said. “Officers immediately acted on the information and were able to identify the two juveniles involved.”

When officers recovered the weapon, it was unloaded.

D’Iberville Police Captain Marty Griffin said this was the first time in at least three or four years that he could recall a student bringing a gun to campus.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He said the department got the call about 1 p.m. and had charged the juveniles within 15 or 20 minutes.

He said he could not release additional information, including the ages of the juveniles or how school officials became aware of the gun.

Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes can contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.