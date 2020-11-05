Louisiana man captured in Bay St. Louis after girlfriend strangled to death, marshals say

A man charged with second-degree murder in the strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend has been captured in Bay St. Louis, a news release from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force says.

Dennis Sheppard, 57, wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody Thursday morning after U.S. marshals learned he might be in the area. They found Sheppard at a Motel 6, the news release said.

He was taken into custody without incident and jailed in Hancock County pending extradition to Louisiana. His ex-girlfriend, Jyra Holmes, 39 was strangled to death Nov. 2, the news release says.

Nola.com reported that Holmes’ was found lying in the parking lot of her apartment building in Harvey. She could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department assisted with the arrest.

