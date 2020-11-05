Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Louisiana man captured in Bay St. Louis after girlfriend strangled to death, marshals say

Sun Herald

A man charged with second-degree murder in the strangulation death of his ex-girlfriend has been captured in Bay St. Louis, a news release from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force says.

Dennis Sheppard, 57, wanted by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody Thursday morning after U.S. marshals learned he might be in the area. They found Sheppard at a Motel 6, the news release said.

He was taken into custody without incident and jailed in Hancock County pending extradition to Louisiana. His ex-girlfriend, Jyra Holmes, 39 was strangled to death Nov. 2, the news release says.

Nola.com reported that Holmes’ was found lying in the parking lot of her apartment building in Harvey. She could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department assisted with the arrest.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Anita Lee
Anita Lee
Mississippi native Anita Lee graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and previously worked at the Jackson Daily News and Virginian-Pilot, joining the Sun Herald in 1987. She specializes in in-depth coverage of government, public corruption, transparency and courts. She has won state, regional and national journalism awards, most notably contributing to Hurricane Katrina coverage awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service