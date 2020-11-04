Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
96-year-old man shot after dispute over dog shooting in Jackson County, sheriff says

Two Biloxi men have been charged in the Sunday shooting of a 96-year-old man, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday.

A release from Sheriff Mike Ezell says that 19-year-old John Jalen Blackston and James Jorden Ladner, 21, confronted the victim over the shooting of Ladner’s dog.

During the argument, Blackston allegedly fired one round into the front door of the victim’s home.

The man was hit in the groin area and transported to Merit Health Hospital in Biloxi. He was treated and released later that day.

The shooting took place at the victim’s home in St. Martin, the sheriff says.

Blackston is charged with aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon to produce death or serious bodily harm.

Ladner is charged with accessory after the fact.

Bond has been set at $250,000 for each suspect.

